Georgia 6-month-old’s suspicious death now being investigated as a homicide, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they are investigating the recent death of a six-month-old as a homicide.

The Chatham County Police Department initially old WJCL-TV that the case was being investigated as a suspicious death. However, in a post on their Facebook page Wednesday, the department said the case has now turned into a murder investigation.

The Chatham County coroner identified the child as Liam Rye, who died at Memorial Hospital in Savannah on September 5, WJCL reports.

“The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed,” Chatham County police said.

