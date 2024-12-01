Local

GBI working GSP shooting in Rockdale County

By Bruce Guthrie
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has taken over the investigation of a shooting near Conyers.

Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol on Saturday night were involved in a shooting incident at a gas station.

According to a report from WSBTV, GSP troopers attempted to stop two vehicles they’d seen racing on Interstate 20.

The GSP said the vehicles exited at I-20 at Sigman Road and one drove into the parking lot at the store there. GSP said gunfire was exchanged and a suspect was taken to Grady Hospital while the other suspect was arrested by Rockdale County deputies near the scene.

The identity of the suspects, and the condition of one, has not been disclosed.

GSP said one trooper sustained minor injuries and the other was not harmed.


