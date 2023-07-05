GBI searching for 20-year-old man in murder investigation

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tattnall County murder suspect.

According to a release from the GBI, 20-year-old Chase Craft is wanted for a variety of charges, including felony murder.

Agents say Craft, of Reidville, shot and killed Travis Arnold at a home in the town.

Information from the GBI says Arnold and Craft were at a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville when the two got into a fight on June 29.

Craft allegedly shot Arnold and fled the home. Arnold died at the scene.

Deputies from the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office went to the home in response to reports of a shooting, arriving around 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office requested the GBI’s help to find Craft, and agents are now searching for him.

The GBI has charged Craft with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Craft’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI regional office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Tips can also be submitted online.

