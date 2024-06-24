Local

GBI responds to shooting involving a deputy at metro gas station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Multiple police agencies are at a metro Atlanta gas station, investigating a deputy-involved shooting early Monday morning.

Evidence markers, caution tape and a car with bullet holes all at a BP Gas Station along Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20 have been spotted.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it had been requested to respond to the scene by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia State Patrol, South Fulton police and Douglasville police are also all on scene investigating this shooting.

At this time it is unclear exactly what led to this shooting.

