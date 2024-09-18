GBI releases new photos, sketches in 15-year old cold case

Do you know this person? Recognize these shoes? You can help ID an accused killer

An original suspect sketch, an age-progression sketch, and a pair of rare Reeboks. Those are the never-before-released clues the GBI hopes finally find the would-be Circle K robber who killed clerk Maryanne Humphrey in Douglasville on September 21, 2009.

“We will never stop seeking justice for Maryanne and her family, her friends, and the community,” says Cynthia Adkins, Division Director of Investigations with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with leads to help solve the case, as the 15th anniversary of the crime nears this month.

The incident happened during the time floods were ravaging metro Atlanta. Adkins says the masked person shot Humphrey twice when the grandmother tried to intervene in the robbery. Video is hard to make out, but they have a working description.

“The person we’re looking for is a white person; probably a male—although we do not know that for sure; approximately 5′4″ tall; middle teens to early 20s,” says Adkins.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain John Mauney says grainy surveillance video reveals a distinctive pair of sneakers worn by the suspect.

“Our investigators who originally worked the case were able to reach out to Reebok and have a pair of shoes that were similar in nature to those seen on the video recreated and given to us,” says Mauney. “It’s the first time we’ve released these shoes.”

Mauney explains the “Talkin’ Krazy” Reebok basketball shoes could be written on with a dry erase marker, erased, and written on again. He says they do not believe any were sold in Douglas County.

“Not a lot of people had them at the time. There was only so many that were put out in stores, and it’s our understanding that Champs Sporting Goods at the time was one of the main distributors of those shoes in the metro Atlanta area,” says Mauney.

After nearly 15 years, Kailyn Kaiser holds out hope for answers in the murder of her beloved “Nana,” now that new evidence has been revealed to the public for the first time.

“Why did this happen to my grandmother?” Kaiser asks. “What motivated the person to make that decision to take the life of someone so pure-hearted?”

A $25,000 reward is on the table. Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine urges people to think about the case, talk about it, ask friends of friends about it, and finally help bring a sense of justice to Humphrey’s family.

“It really only takes one set of eyes to make a difference,” says Racine. “It just takes one person that overheard something. Because 15 years is a long time for this family to wait.”

The GBI urges anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch or has any information regarding the case to come forward. Tips can be submitted by contacting the GBI at 678-382-7292 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-920-7139. Anonymous tips are also welcomed and can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.