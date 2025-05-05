Local

GBI issuing BOLO for man who is suspected of killing 29-year-old Fayetteville man

By WSB Radio News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Manchester Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of killing a Fayetteville man on April 30.

Kimani Copeland is facing aggravated assault and murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Shawn Jackson Jr. of Fayetteville.

Manchester police say the two men argued in front of a home on Maple Street back on the day of the shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered Jackson who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Kimani Copeland is urged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Midland (Columbus) at (706) 565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at (706) 846-3155.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

