GBI investigating death of man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting K9

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing the investigation into a man’s death after officials say a manhunt ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Friday that Bartow County Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service were in DeKalb County searching for 30-year-old Geoffrey Frank Walker, a man accused of kidnapping a woman and shooting a K9 in Bartow County.

Authorities said at 4:45 p.m., officers found Walker at a hotel in DeKalb County.

After being found, officials said Walker ran through neighborhoods and into the woods near the sanitation department on Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

Once he was found, officers gave commands to Walker to drop his gun, but GBI officials said Walker refused to drop the weapon.

Authorities said Walker fired his weapon, and officers returned fire.

GBI officials confirmed that Walker died at the scene.

A medical examiner is working to determine his cause and manner of death.

The GBI is continuing the investigation.