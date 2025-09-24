GBI investigating after 64-year-old man shot during traffic stop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a police shooting that left a Stone Mountain man critically injured early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., a DeKalb County officer conducted a traffic stop near Central Drive and Lancanshire Circle and made contact with the driver identified as 64-year-old Rodney Moore.

GBI officials say the officer learned Moore had an active arrest warrant. Moore then told the officer he had a gun. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Moore was shot.

Officers provided aid at the scene before Moore was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the GBI, once the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.