GBI investigates officer involved shooting in North Georgia after man tries to avoid DUI checkpoint

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday in northern Georgia, officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., Clayton police officers and Rabun County sheriff deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint around Hwy 76 West and Meadow Stream Lane, when a man identified as 51-year-old Lars Anton Rudow of Watkinsville stopped his car in the road before reaching the checkpoint.

As a Clayton Police Officer approached the car, Rudow accelerated his car toward the officer, grazing the officer in the lower leg.

Rudow then drove quickly toward the other officers and deputies at the checkpoint. A Clayton Police Officer then shot at the car, according to the GBI.

Officers and deputies chased Rudow for less than a mile before he crashed off the road.

Rudow was arrested and charged with DUI refusal and five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Rudow was taken to the Rabun County Detention Center.

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation.

