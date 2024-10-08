GBI identifies suspect who shot at deputies outside Gwinnett County jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot by deputies after they say he shot at them first.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office headquarters and county jail.

The GBI said the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Emmanuel Patrick Bearden, of Peachtree Corners, entered the Gwinnett County Jail wearing body armor. Bearden was with his young daughter.

According to the GBI, deputies tried to address Bearden’s reason for being at the jail and screened him through security.

During that time, that’s when officials said Bearden became hostile.

The GBI said, Bearden then carried his daughter to his car and got several guns. Gwinnett County deputies gave the 44-year-old commands, to which he did not comply, and then he shot at the deputies.

Deputies returned fire, hitting Bearden.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, but stable.

Bearden’s daughter was unharmed during the incident and was reunited with other family members.

The GBI has charged Bearden with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. More changes are pending.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

The sheriff’s office said the facility has since reopened.