GBI asks for information as it works to solve 15-year-old Douglas County murder

Maryanne Humphrey (Douglasville Police Department/Family)

DECATUR, Ga. — It’s been more than a decade since Maryanne Humphrey was gunned down at the Douglas County Circle K where she worked.

In 2009, Humphrey was shot when a masked man walked into the gas station on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville to rob the store. Police said the 63-year-old mother and grandmother fought back and unmasked her killer before dying after the struggle.

Now, 15 years later, her killer has not been caught and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help them find new leads to solve the case.

Both members of law enforcement investigating the case and Humphrey’s family have continued their pursuit of justice.

A GBI briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters in Decatur.

