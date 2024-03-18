Gas, water main leak shut down roads in Gwinnett County for hours, fire officials say

DACULA, Ga. — A gas leak and a water main leak has been repaired after it caused road closures in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

Gwinnett County officials said the gas and water leak were repaired just after midnight.

On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue officials were called to the 500 block of Dacula Road in Dacula regarding a gas main leak.

When firefighters arrived, crews identified gas and water main leaks.

Gwinnett County officials closed Dacula Road between Hebron Church Road and Fence Road.

The Hazardous Materials Response Team arrived on scene to monitor atmospheric conditions until Atlanta Gas Light can control the gas leak.

Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources was able to shut off the water valve.

“No injuries were reported at this incident,” officials said. “Before repair work could begin on the gas main leak, crews had to perform excavation on Dacula Road. Crews were rotated on the scene for rehab during the repairs. Buford Gas secured the gas leak at 10:50 p.m., and the incident was turned over to DWR for water main repairs. For more information regarding water main repairs and the affected roadway please contact the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources at 678-376-7027.”