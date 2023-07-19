Gas station owner shot, killed during robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County gas station owner was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, an employee said.

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the owner stopped by the BP gas station on Flat Shoals Road overnight to put displays in front of the store, when someone showed up with a gun and opened fire.

An employee who was off duty when the shooting happened said the owner who was hit ran inside the store and collapsed. The alleged shooter then grabbed the cash from the register and took off.

Two other employees were in the store at the time but were not hurt.

There are cameras inside and outside the gas station based on a county ordinance, meaning the cameras should have captured video of the shooter and what happened.





©2023 Cox Media Group