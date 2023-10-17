Local

Gas station in Buckhead is the lucky store that sold $1 million Powerball winning ticket

ATLANTA — Georgia Lottery has confirmed which lucky store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. It’s right here in Atlanta.

The BP gas station and Circle K store at the corner of Pharr Road and Piedmont Road sold a ticket that matched all five numbers (2, 27, 31, 44 and 64) for the prize. It wasn’t the only store that sold a winning ticket.

The Pilot Travel Center off US Hwy 441 in Dublin and the Racetrac off Riverstone Pkwy in Canton each sold a ticket that matched four numbers and the red Powerball for $50,000 prize.

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

