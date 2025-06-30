Gas prices slightly drop in Georgia, AAA says

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gas prices in Georgia have slightly dipped as we head into the busy travel week ahead of Independence Day.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular is now $2.94 compared to the nationwide average of $3.18, according to AAA. The Georgia gas prices have dropped by one cent from a week ago.

That is still four cents higher than a month ago, however, it is 37 cents lower than this time last year.

AAA cites stable crude oil prices as the main reason for the drop.

The cheapest gas price is $2.79 per gallon in Decatur County in the southwestern portion of Georgia. The cheapest price of gas in northern Georgia is $2.77 in Catoosa County.

In metro Atlanta, the average prices are $3.09 in Fulton County, $2.96 in Clayton County, $2.96 in DeKalb County, $2.88 in Henry County, $2.90 in Gwinnett County, and $2.95 in Rockdale County.