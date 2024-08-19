Local

Gas prices in Georgia decrease slightly compared to last week

Gas Prices (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia dropped on average in the last week, according to data from AAA.

On average, Georgians are paying $3.22 per gallon of gas. This is a cent lower than a week ago but also 41 cents more than a year ago.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.31), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.27), and Atlanta ($3.25), while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Augusta-Aiken ($3.10), Dalton ($3.09), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.03).

The national gas price average also dropped nationally over the last week.

“The slight rise in crude oil last week has put a damper on the prior decline in gas prices, muddying the waters of hope for cheaper fuel this week,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!