Gas prices in Georgia decrease in last week

ATLANA — The average gas price in Georgia dropped in the last week, according to data from AAA.

On average, Georgians are paying an average of $3.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

This average price is five cents cheaper than a week ago.

The most expensive Georgia markets are Savannah ($3.40), Atlanta ($3.38), and Gainesville ($3.35). While the least expensive Georgia markets are Warner Robins ($3.2), Dalton ($3.19), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.15).

The national average is $3.50, making Georgia one of the cheapest states to get gas.