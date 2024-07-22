Local

Gas prices in Georgia decrease in last week

Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANA — The average gas price in Georgia dropped in the last week, according to data from AAA.

On average, Georgians are paying an average of $3.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

This average price is five cents cheaper than a week ago.

The most expensive Georgia markets are Savannah ($3.40), Atlanta ($3.38), and Gainesville ($3.35). While the least expensive Georgia markets are Warner Robins ($3.2), Dalton ($3.19), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.15).

The national average is $3.50, making Georgia one of the cheapest states to get gas.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!