Gary Stokan to retire at end of upcoming football season

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — The man credited with helping establish Atlanta as the capital of college football is retiring at the end of the upcoming football season.

Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan says leading Peach Bowl, Inc. has been the honor of his life.

During his tenure, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was elevated to hosting the college football playoff quarterfinal and semi-final games.

Stokan also helped relocate the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta.

Current Peach Bowl COO and SVP of Marketing David Epps will succeed Stokan next June.

