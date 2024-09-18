Gap between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris narrowing in Georgia, new AJC poll shows

ATLANTA — Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have said the path to the White House is through Georgia, and the race between both contenders continues to narrow.

In a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, it shows that there is only a 2.5% difference between the two.

If the election were held today, 46.9% of Georgia voters would choose Trump, and 44.4% of voters would choose Harris, the poll shows. Those numbers are within the 3.1% margin of error for the poll, making it a statistical tie between the candidates.

Also, according to the poll, there are just over 7% of voters who remain undecided in the race.

The poll asked several questions to 1,000 likely voters across Georgia from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15.

Analysts have said the race in Georgia will be decided by independent voters. According to the poll, independents favor Harris by more than 16 points. For those people who consider themselves Moderate, that range gets even wider with more than 43% of voters supporting Harris.

The poll also showed there is great enthusiasm for the race. Nearly 76% of voters said they were very enthusiastic about the race, and another nearly 20% said they were somewhat enthusiastic.

When you break that enthusiasm down by party lines, Democrats showed the most with 80.8% of voters saying they were very enthusiastic compared to Republicans who still had a strong showing of 74.7%.

When it comes to favorability between the candidates, the number of people who found Harris favorable versus unfavorable was the same: 47.7%.

As for Trump, more voters found him unfavorable at 51.1%, versus 45.5% of people who had a favorable opinion of him.

When asked who voters thought was going to win in November, 47.6% said Harris, 37% said Trump, and another 15.5% said they didn’t know.

The biggest issue among Georgia voters in this election is inflation, the poll shows. That is followed by the economy and preserving democracy. Immigration and abortion issues followed up behind, respectively.

As far as fair elections go, 25.8% of voters said they were very confident that the election would be fair and accurate, and another 38.5% of voters said they were somewhat confident.