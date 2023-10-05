Game of chicken with traffic lands wanted in man in jail, Georgia deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he was jumping around cars on a busy road.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies were recently flagged down by a driver who reported a man jumping in front of cars on Chambers Road.

When deputies located the man, identified as Rodney Jackson, they ran his information.

Authorities then realized he was wanted for violating his probation in connection to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail.

