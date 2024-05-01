Gainesville Police searching for suspect in shooting death of Gwinnett County teen

Authorities in Gainesville said Tuesday they were searching for a suspect in the weekend shooting death of a 16-year-old from Gwinnett County.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook told WSB Radio that Jaishawn Overstreet, 16, was shot in the head Saturday afternoon at the Ridgecrest Apartments off Cleveland Highway. Overstreet was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville where he died Monday as a result of his injuries.

Holbrook said Overstreet was likely from the Stone Mountain area, but he was unclear on an exact city of residence.

The agency is now asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in that incident. Police released a sketch of the suspect, which was drawn by a Gainesville Police sketch artist with help from witnesses.

Overstreet and the suspect were reportedly meeting at that apartment complex to commit what Holbrook only described as “criminal activity.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or any other information on the case can submit tips online here. Those with information on the case can also dial 911.