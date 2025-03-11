Gainesville police arrest man who posed as high school college recruiter

GAINESVILLE, GA — Gainesville police arrest a man on March 3, who they say posed as a high school football recruiter.

Gainesville Police Department 1st Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Malcolm Walker charged someone more than $1000 dollars for air fare and game entries, promising to get the victim’s son in front of recruiting personnel at the University of Colorado.

“Walker used hope and a future to prey upon our youth, using the goodwill of their parents and guardians,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook stated in the complaint, the victim said he “sent multiple CashApp transactions to Walker totaling $1,023.00 for services that were never rendered.”

Gainesville police say there are more victims, and they are asking people to come forward.

“We have received many inquiries from other victims across the southeast who fell prey to Walker,” he said. “Other law enforcement agencies have been following up on cases in their jurisdiction. We encourage possible victims to contact their local law enforcement agency to make a report.”