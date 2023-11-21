Gainesville high school student critically injured in baseball accident, school officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville High School student was critically injured in a baseball accident on campus Monday afternoon, the school district said.

School officials said the accident happened in a baseball cage. The student, who hasn’t been identified, is stable, though critical.

“The entire Gainesville community is devastated by the news,” school officials said. “School administrators, the team and coaches are in contact with the family.”

School officials did not say how the accident happened.

Other local teams joined the Gainesville community in praying for the student.

“The baseball community is tight and We send all our love and prayers to the players, coaches and Gainesville Baseball family,” officials with Chestatee High School wrote on Facebook.