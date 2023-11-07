Gainesville caregiver arrested after 2-year-old ingests THC, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after a child ingested tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, a two-year-old accessed an unattended THC vape.

The child was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for medical treatment.

Authorities arrested the caregiver, 34-year-old Kristen Carrera, of Gainesville. She has been charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

“We are not here to debate the many opinions of THC. However, we will debate the fact that caregivers have a responsibility to protect and care for our youth,” the Gainesville Police Department said in a statement.

