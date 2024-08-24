‘Gained his heavenly wings:’ Carroll County deputy shot in the line of duty has died

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County deputy shot in the line of duty while executing a search warrant has died.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed overnight that Investigator Taylor Bristow died Friday night at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of Investigator Bristow, who has left this earth and gained his heavenly wings. He served our community with unwavering passion and dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Carroll County. We are deeply saddened and at a loss for words. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, and kindly respect their privacy as they grieve this profound loss,” the office wrote in a statement.

Bristow was helping the Georgia Bureau of Investigation execute a search warrant for a child exploitation suspect at a house on Don Rich Drive on Tuesday. The GBI said the suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Bly, opened the door and retreated into his home, where the deputies followed.

The GBI said Bly pulled out a gun and shot himself and Bristow with the same bullet. Bly died at the scene from his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed Bristow to the hospital. While searching Bly’s home, the GBI said agents found child porn.

Bristow previously served as a police officer in Waycross and a Ware County sheriff’s deputy. Bristow is survived by his wife Lyssa and their two children.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will provide funeral information for Bristow in the coming days.

An online fundraiser through the West Georgia First Responders non-profit has been set up for Bristow’s family. You can click here to donate.