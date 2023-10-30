Local

Ga woman almost scammed for gift cards by someone claiming to be with electric company, police say

'Grandparent scam': 3 plead guilty to defrauding seniors of $350K (Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A woman at a Walmart who was on the phone with someone pretending to be the “Electric Company” avoided giving away her money thanks to some help from Peachtree City police.

Officers were already on the scene for a separate incident when a Walmart employee asked them to speak with a lady who was there.

The woman was allegedly on the phone with a person threatening to cut off the power to her house if she didn’t pay them in gift cards.

Officers eventually spoke with the woman and prevented her from being taken advantage of.

Police thanked Walmart employees, as well as Officers Liebert and Gillespie.

Police used this as a reminder to speak with your relatives about fraud calls on the phone.

