Local

Ga. wildlife park recovering after severe storm damage, power outage

Wildlife damage

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A wildlife park has asked the community for help after sustaining heavy storm damage Sunday night.

North Georgia Wildlife Park officials said heavy winds brought down several trees throughout the park.

“The irony is this week was browse wars where we encourage the feeding of natural vegetation which is spread all over now,” officials said on Facebook.

In addition to downed trees, park leaders said they are still without power.

Officials said they hope to have the roads cleared enough to encourage guests to visit the park so that the organization can continue to earn money to make the necessary repairs to the property.

“Huge shout out to our team for all working hard together to shift animals, do emergency repairs and working in the downpour,” the Facebook post said. “If you have a chainsaw, feel free to show up tomorrow morning, and we’ll put you to work.”

Park leaders have not said if any animals were hurt during the storms or how extensive the damage is.

To donate to help the organization, click here.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!