Ga. teen who vanished more than 2 years ago found safe, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia teen who vanished more than two years ago has been found safe, police announced Tuesday.

Laci Smith vanished from her home in Aragon on Feb. 28, 2021 when she was 17 years old, according to the Aware Foundation.

The Aragon Police Department posted on social media on Tuesday that Smith has been found and that she is safe. They did not say where she was found or under what circumstances and said they would not disclose any more information. Smith is now an adult.

“She is my granddaughter’s 1st cousin,” Cindy Patterson wrote on the Facebook post. “We do not know any details whatsoever other than she is safe and we are so very grateful. We truly appreciate the detectives and all of the posts shared, thoughts, and most of all the prayers.”

Family members have consistently posted fliers on social media in the two years since Smith's disappearance and shared possible sightings of her.




