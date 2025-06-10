GA Supreme Court rules state election board overstepped its authority in passing 4 new voting laws

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Supreme Court delivers a blow to the state election board, ruling that four of seven rules approved by the board before the November 2024 election are invalid and exceed the panel’s rule-making authority.

Those rules include hand-counting of ballots and one regarding certification of results.

In a unanimous ruling Tuesday morning, the state’s high court invalidated the rules that would’ve required the hand counting of ballots and that election workers certify only after a reasonable inquiry.

In the ruling, the justices make it clear that the election board can only enforce current law. The measures, passed before last year’s presidential election were already held up by a lower court ruling.

Supporters say the rules were about ensuring accuracy, while opponents argued it could’ve caused chaos during the election.

The court’s also sending two other rules back to a lower court for review.

The state’s highest court says one rule that requires video surveillance of drop boxes after the polls close each day is valid.