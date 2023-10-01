Ga. state prison correctional officer killed by inmate while leaving dining hall

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia jailer has died after officials say he was attacked by an inmate.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Smith State Prison in Glennville, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Ofc. Robert Clark, 42, was escorting two inmates from the dining hall when one inmate, identified as Layton Lester, assaulted Clark.

Officials said Lester assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon.

Authorities said, the other inmate, identified as Marko Willingham tried to help Clark but was also assaulted.

Both Clark and Willingham were taken to local hospitals, where Clark later died from his injuries.

GDC states Clark began his career at the state prison in April of this year.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Lester is facing charges of assault, resulting in the death of Clark, as well as the assault of Willingham.

Willingham remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group