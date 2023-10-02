Ga. school district’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ killed in car crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — An award-winning educator was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Georgia State Patrol officials said troopers received reports of a crash on Ga. 1 at Scott Hill Road in Chattooga County.

According to the investigation, the driver of a 2006 Jeep Wrangler was driving south on GA 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled onto the grass median.

The Jeep driver re-entered the northbound lanes and hit a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on GA 1. GSP confirmed both drivers died in the crash.

The driver of the Santa Fe was identified as Lori McWhorter. The identity of the other victim in the crash has not been released.

McWhorter taught at LaFayette High School in Walker County.

“Mrs. McWhorter was a revered teacher, a devoted mother and a loving wife whose sudden and tragic loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our community,” district officials said. “Mrs. McWhorter’s unwavering passion for education and her dedication to nurturing the potential in every student made her an embodiment of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

McWhorter was named the Teacher of the Year for LaFayette High this year in recognition of her significant contributions to the school district and the impact she has had on the lives of her students.

“Mrs. McWhorter’s passing is not only a loss to LaFayette High School but also to the entire educational community of Walker County,” district officials said. “Her memories, teachings, and the invaluable lessons she imparted will continue to live on in the hearts of her students, colleagues, friends, and family.”

The school district plans to hold a memorial service to honor McWhorter and intends to provide details later.

