GA Public Service Commission to hold hearings about future of data centers in the state

ATLANTA — Georgia leads the nation in data center development, but they require tremendous amounts of energy.

Georgia Power has a five-year plan to expand capacity through additional natural gas-powered plants, and increasing solar and battery storage capacity. At hearings this week, the utility is asking the public service commission to approve a 40% increase in production.

A 40% increase is the equivalent output of 10 nuclear reactors.

That concerns people like Ava Trachtenberg, who says the Georgia Public Service Commission doesn’t care about the people of the state.

“If you did care about us, you would never consider approving the RFP, which amounts to the biggest expansion of fossil fuel by any state or utility in the country,” Trachtenberg said.

Detractors, like Peter Hubbard, also add that the Request For Proposal is harmful for the environment and an unreasonable cost-burden for paying customers who have already endured a series of rate hikes.

A final vote by the commission won’t come until December.