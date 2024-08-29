GA police officer assisting with Harris motorcade seriously injured in motorcycle wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah police officer who was part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade was seriously injured on Wednesday after crashing.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Cpl. David Bates crashed around 7 p.m. on Interstate 516.

It happened while Harris was doing a campaign swing through southeast Georgia and into Savannah.

According to a police spokesperson, Bates was injured after he lost control of his motorcycle.

“The Savannah Police Department is supporting Corporal Bates and his family as he begins his recovery from injuries sustained in this vehicle accident,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said in a statement. “We will be by his side every step of the way.”

Bates was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

“We are thankful for the support of our law enforcement partners and wish Corporal David Bates a full and speedy recovery,” The Secret Service said.



