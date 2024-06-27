Local

GA native, NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife are expecting their first baby

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence posted on Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Georgia native Trevor Lawrence is expanding his roster.

Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced on Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

The soon-to-be parents met as kids and attended Cartersville High School together. They started dating toward the end of their sophomore year.

Lawrence, 24, was born in Tennessee, but his family soon moved to Cartersville, where he grew up.

With the Cartersville High Purple Hurricanes, he led his team to 41 straight victories, including two state championships.

Last week, Lawrence signed a five-year contract extension with the Jaguars for $275 million, according to Channel 2 Action News’ sister station.

