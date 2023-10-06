GA mother of 3 accused of plot to kill estranged husband in Bahamas requests speedy trial

BAHAMAS — A Georgia mom accused of plotting with her boyfriend to kill her estranged husband appeared in the Bahamas courtroom on Thursday. Her attorneys are asking to speed up the trial.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, arranged for one of them to kill Robert Shiver. Thomas County court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce back in April.

ABC News reported during the hearing Thursday that prosecutors moved to adjourn the case until December. But Lindsay Shiver’s attorneys wanted a speedy trial.

“She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother,” her attorneys wrote in a statement to ABC News.

“The way the cases move forward, the speed at which cases move forward in the United States is not the way the cases are move forward on the island. So this case could take months, if not years, before there’s an actual resolution,” legal analyst Areva Martin told the outlet.

The charges against Shiver, Bethel and Newbold carry up to 60 years in jail time if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, according to Martin.

Body camera footage shows Georgia officers responding to a Shiver’s home days before police in the Bahamas uncovered an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver are both seen arguing before they left for the Bahamas on July 16. Less than a week after getting to the island, Bahamian police arrested Lindsay Shiver.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, Robert Shiver told police he learned about the plot and came to police out of fear for his life and his children’s lives.

The Shivers lived in Thomasville, Georgia, and the couple shared a home in the Bahamas, according to multiple outlets. Social media posts show the Shivers met at Auburn University. Robert played college football for the Tigers, according to his company’s biography.

