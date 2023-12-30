Local

Ga. man violated probation when he was found in truck bed with loaded crossbow, shotgun

James Brandon Taylor (Clay County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. — A Georgia man is back in custody after he was found in the bed of a truck with loaded weapons.

Last month, investigators pulled over a truck in Clay County, North Carolina because they appeared to be spotlighting the deer they were hunting, which is against the law.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Forest Service found three men inside the truck and 29-year-old James Brandon Taylor, from Dallas, Georgia, in the bed of the truck.

Taylor had a loaded crossbow with him and a flashlight in his lap. When he was asked to stand up, a sawed-off shotgun fell out of the back of his pants.

He admitted to being a convicted felon on probation for possession of methamphetamine. When he was searched at the jail, deputies found more meth.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of methamphetamine on jail premises.

There is no word on the status of the spotlighting deer investigation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!