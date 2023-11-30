GA man throws hot grease at Popeyes employee. Now, he’ll spend 3 years in prison

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend three years in prison after he threw hot grease at an employee of a Popeyes restaurant, Macon.com reports.

Jordan Alexander Duncan, 25, pled guilty to aggravated battery after prosecutors said he walked into the chicken chain in Macon in 2021 to pick up his last paycheck.

When Duncan got to the restaurant, he dipped a pot in the fryer and threw grease on another employee, Kelvin Early, who ended up with second and third-degree burns.

It’s unclear what led to Duncan throwing the grease. He and his mother testified that Duncan suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues.

