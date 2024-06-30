GA man sentenced to five years in prison for terroristic threats after 2-day trial

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Waleska, Georgia man was sentenced to five years in prison on June 21 for one count of terroristic threats and acts.

Christopher Dean Bowling, 29, has been under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office since July of 2023 when deputies responded to a domestic violence call disconnected 911 call from a Waleska home.

The victim told deputies she called 911 because Bowling wouldn’t let her pack her belongings to leave. She provided deputies with a four-minute audio recording of a prior dispute in which she said Bowling strangled her while a child was present.

When officials listened to the recording, Bowling could be heard threatening the victim with cursing and murder/suicide. There was also a period on the recording where about 30 seconds of silence.

According to the victim, that 30 seconds of silence was due to Bowling strangling her while a child was present.

Bowling was arrested, indicted, and on trial for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and cruelty to children in the third degree. After a two-day trial, a jury found Bowling guilty of one count of terroristic threats and acts.

His sentence is only five years because it is the maximum sentence allowed by Georgia law.