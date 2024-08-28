GA man accused of hitting woman in the head with air fryer during argument

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A 44-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he hit a woman multiple times with an air fryer.

On Aug. 14, around 10 a.m. Douglas police were called to a home on Bo Jo Ella Drive regarding a possible domestic incident. The victim told dispatch that was she was bleeding from the head but refused medical treatment.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on a carport with blood running down her face.

A witness told police that he heard the victim scream and spotted the victim outside with blood on her face. The witness said he saw the suspect, identified as Vincent Daniels, 44, leaning over the victim. When the witness tried to pull Daniels away, the victim and Daniels began to ‘tussle.’

Police said officers searched the wooded area for Daniels and then began to search the house.

While an officer was in the living room area, they heard a “thump noise”, but did not know where it came from.

According to officials, an air fryer was on top of the dining room table, with the pan removed. The pan belonging to the air fryer was on the floor by the pantry, with two dents.

The victim told police, she wasn’t sure what her and Daniels were arguing about. But told officers, that he picked up the air fryer and hit her in the head multiple times. She then ran outside to get away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Douglas police discovered an opening underneath the deck of the house. That’s where they found Daniels hiding. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.