Georgia House passes IVF protection bill with bipartisan support, moves to Governor Kemp’s desk

By Jonathan O'Brien
Georgia-Codify IVF Georgia Republican Rep. Lehman Franklin and his wife, Lorie Franklin, stand at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta after Franklin's bill to codify IVF passed the Senate on March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon) (Charlotte Kramon/AP)
ATLANTA, GA — In a unanimous vote held Friday at the Georgia state capitol, the House gave final approval to legislation protecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The road to final passage has been months in the making, but it’s nothing compared to the years that representative Lehman Franklin and his wife, Lorie, spent trying to have a baby.

Now, thanks to IVF, their little girl is due in May. Franklin, who sponsored the bill to put access to the fertility treatment into law, is looking forward to telling her about it one day.

The measure now awaits Governor Kemp’s signature.

