GA high school quarterback left paralyzed surprises teammates on senior night

BREMEN, Ga. — Nothing could keep Carson Kimball away from the team he loves.

Despite an injury that left him paralyzed, Carson returned to Bremen High School on Friday night to support his teammates on senior night.

“It was great having Carson back on campus tonight!” his team wrote.

Back in August, Carson suffered a major spinal injury during a game and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He underwent spinal surgery, but Carson has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

Since the injury, the Bremen community hasn’t stopped fighting for him. Carson was named homecoming king and on Friday, it marked the first time he was back at Bremen stadium.

Carson’s mother detailed the journey to get her son back to the stadium in a Facebook post. She said her son’s nurses had a list of boxes for him to check before he could be released.

“One by one, we got the list checked off. I have to admit, I was a little nervous about him being out on the field. As crazy as it sounds, the field was the last place he had been since the ambulance took him. He still hadn’t been home, out anywhere, not even to see his dog,” Kristy Kimball wrote. “I am so grateful he pushed for it. It made my heart so full to be there, to feel the love in that stadium and to see Carson’s eyes light up. God is so good! I know the road is long, but Carson is full of determination.”

