GA high school football team to play elsewhere after field is deemed unsafe, school leaders say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A school district announced changes to its high school football schedule after a field was damaged during severe weather earlier this month.

Forsyth County School District officials said that the football stadium scoreboard at North Forsyth High School was severely damaged during the storms that passed through the area on Jul. 20.

Officials said glass from the scoreboard was stuck in all sections of the football field.

The Shaw Sports Turf Division visited the field earlier this week to review the situation however, since they cannot guarantee that all of the small, wide-spread pieces of glass can be removed, the field has been deemed unsafe for students.

School leaders said they plan to remove and install new turf and fully restore the school’s field before its homecoming game on Sept. 15.

According to the district, the team will play their first two games on East Forsyth High School’s field.

School leaders added that students and parents/guardians will receive updates from their coach about their temporary home field locations during the timeframe.

