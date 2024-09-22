GA First Lady Kemp holds pet adoption event at Governor’s mansion

ATLANTA — Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp hosted her sixth annual pet adoption day at the Governor’s mansion on Saturday.

Dogs and cats from all over the state were at the event looking for their forever homes.

Pet adoptions are one of the First Lady’s top priorities along with supporting animal shelters.

“They are good therapy. Everybody needs a loving animal to come home to. They don’t care what kind of day you’ve had. They are going to love you anyway,” Kemp said.

She also said there is an overcrowding problem in Georgia’s animal shelters.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, 174,560 pets entered shelters in Georgia in 2022 alone.

Over the last six pet adoption events held at the mansion, over 120 dogs, 7 cats, and 1 hamster have found new homes.