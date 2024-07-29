GA family dog dies after following kids outside to car, becoming trapped inside

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A dog has died after Georgia police say it was accidentally left inside a car over the weekend.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man called Tybee Island dispatch to get medical help for his family dog.

Tybee Island police said that two children walked outside their vacation rental earlier that day to get personal belongings from the car parked outside in the driveway.

Unbeknownst to the kids, the family’s small dog followed them outside and jumped into the car before the kids closed the door.

According to officials, the dog became trapped inside the car as the children walked away.

Later, the children’s father couldn’t find the dog and began investigating.

Police said by the time the dog was found, it was in the midst of a medical crisis, and that’s when the family called 911.

The dog unfortunately died.

“While this event is tragic, the responding officers determined it to be an accident involving children who had no desire or intent to harm their beloved pet. Our hearts remain with the family, and any who may have been affected, as they attempt to move forward from this incident,” the police department said.