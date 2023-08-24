GA election interference co-defendant previously charged with assaulting FBI agent

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Harrison Floyd, one of 19 people charged with trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, has surrendered to the Fulton County Jail without negotiating his bond beforehand.

Because Floyd did not negotiate his bond before surrendering, he will have to remain in the Fulton County Jail until he has a bond hearing. He is the only one of the 19 defendants, who includes former President Donald Trump, to not have his bond set before their surrender.

There is no word on why Floyd did not receive a bond like the other defendants.

Floyd was charged in May with assaulting an FBI agent who was serving him a subpoena in February.

According to court documents, on February 23 a pair of agents showed up to Floyd’s Rockville, Md. apartment to serve him with a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.

When Floyd arrived, he did not acknowledge the agents and they followed him to his front door.

In audio recordings of the agents’ encounter with Floyd, he can be heard saying, “Bro, I don’t even know who you are...You’re not showing me a [expletive] badge, you haven’t shown me [expletive]. Get the [expletive] away from me.”

Agents were able to toss the subpoena into the doorway as Floyd was slamming the door, court documents say.

As they are walking away, Floyd stormed at them down the stairwell shouting, “Who the [expletive] do you think you are?”

Court documents say Floyd then bumped one of the agents “chest-to-chest” and continued shouting at him.

After the confrontation, Floyd called 911 and claimed that two men in suits never identified themselves, followed him into his house and accosted him.

“They were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot his [expletive] [expletive],” Floyd can be heard telling officers in body camera footage.

Audio recordings from the FBI agents confirm they did identify themselves.

©2023 Cox Media Group