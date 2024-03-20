Ga. detention officer caught smoking meth in work release parking lot, sheriff’s office says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer is behind bars after he was allegedly found with illegal drugs while working.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that contraband was being distributed into the Work Release Annex Facility by one of the detention officers.

The detention officer, identified as Tyler Carson, was allegedly receiving payments from inmates to bring contraband into the facility while working his shift.

Troup authorities said after investigating, they caught Carson smoking meth inside his vehicle in the Work Release Annex parking lot.

He and his vehicle were immediately searched. Carson was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail.

“Prior to anyone working for this agency, they undergo a detailed pre-employment background check and once they are employed, the consequences of such criminal activity are made clear to them,” said Sheriff James Woodruff.

Carson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with drugs and items prohibited by an inmate.

There was no word if Carson was still employed with the sheriff’s office.

©2024 Cox Media Group