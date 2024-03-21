Ga. deputies searching for man accused in string of business burglaries

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County officials are searching for a man accused in connection to a string of business burglaries.
On March 13, Coweta deputies responded to the Golden Krust located at 1400 E Highway. Deputies also discovered that Oriental Marketplace had also been burglarized.
The following stores in Newnan were also believed to have also been burglarized by the man:
Marcos Pizza
- Big Joes
- Captain D’s
- Sweet Krunch
- Attempted burglary at Car Wash Junction
In all, between $700 and $800 was stolen.
Officials said the man was shown on video walking with a “distinctive gait.”
Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Investigator Crook at 770.253.1502 or jcrook@coweta.ga.us , Investigator Mullis (cmullis@coweta.ga.us) or Detective Godfrey at dgodfrey@newnaga.gov