Local

Ga. deputies searching for man accused in string of business burglaries

By WSB-TV

Coweta deputies search for man accused in string of robberies

By WSB-TV

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County officials are searching for a man accused in connection to a string of business burglaries.

On March 13, Coweta deputies responded to the Golden Krust located at 1400 E Highway. Deputies also discovered that Oriental Marketplace had also been burglarized.

The following stores in Newnan were also believed to have also been burglarized by the man:

Marcos Pizza

  • Big Joes
  • Captain D’s
  • Sweet Krunch
  • Attempted burglary at Car Wash Junction

In all, between $700 and $800 was stolen.

Officials said the man was shown on video walking with a “distinctive gait.”

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Investigator Crook at 770.253.1502 or jcrook@coweta.ga.us , Investigator Mullis (cmullis@coweta.ga.us) or Detective Godfrey at dgodfrey@newnaga.gov

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!