Ga. deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after 4-year-old shoots himself to death

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man they say is “armed and dangerous” after a 4-year-old Georgia boy shot himself to death, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in Augusta on Nov. 12. They found the child, Zykee Ryans, shot at least once. Deputies said the child’s injuries appeared to be self-inflicted. According to the Chronicle, Zykee died Saturday.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was arrested and charged with five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Ladarion Ryans, 19, is wanted on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Deputies have not been able to locate Ryans and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Ryans’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.