GA Democrats urging Kemp to open investigation into allegations of misconduct by election board

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Democrats are urging Governor Brian Kemp to open up an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving members of the state elections board.

At the state Capitol Monday, the governor’s office said it isn’t sure Kemp has the legal authority to do that.

Democrats claim that three board members violated the code of ethics and state law, accusing them of working to help Donald Trump win the election.

“He must not allow our state elections board to be taken over by Donald Trump,” Rep. Lucy McBath said.

The controversy stems from last-minute election rule changes made by the board, which Democrats say make it easier for county election officials to delay or refuse to certify votes. Democrats also point out that Donald Trump publicly praised three board members — Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffries, and Janelle King — during his rally in Atlanta.

“They’re doing a great job. Three members. Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffries, and Janelle King. Three people, all pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory,” Trump said at the rally.

Janice Johnston was present at the rally and waved to the crowd.

“We need a formal investigation into these claims. It’s the least he can do,” State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes said.