GA CrossFit gym owner pleads guilty to molesting teen he coached

EVANS, Ga. — The owner of a Georgia CrossFit gym has pleaded guilty to having a relationship with a girl who he coached, according to WRDW.

Scott Paige, 37, co-owns Bare CrossFit in Evans, Georgia near Augusta with his wife.

The TV station reported that Paige’s wife told authorities that he spent a large amount of time with a teen, who has not been identified, at the gym. He gave her rides to and from the gym.

She says her husband admitted to kissing and having oral sex with the underage girl, but that he was stopping to work on their marriage.

After finding private messages between Paige and the teen on Instagram, she came home to find an open box of pregnancy tests, Panda Express, and a pink stuffed animal on the table, according to the report.

Paige’s wife says her husband then tried to stop her from going into the bedroom. She says she then left the home with her children. When she came back, Paige and the pregnancy tests were gone.

Paige was initially arrested in May 2023.

WRDW says Paige will have to identify as a sex offender, but other details about his sentencing have not been released.